Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (28 May 2021)

30 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from various health facilities, & 3 are from the Home Based &Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 116,018 of whom 84,350 are from the Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 31,668 are from various health facilities.

16 people have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,124. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,188 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, & 4,712 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program. 107 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 63 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 80 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION:A total of966,433persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these292,767are aged 58 years and above, Others 274,791, Health Workers,165,151, Teachers151,995, while Security Officers81,729.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.