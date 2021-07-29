RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 1,068 Sample Size: 7,398 Positivity Rate: 14.4% Recoveries: 398 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 2,116,979 Total Confirmed Cases: 201,009 Total Recoveries: 188,222 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,910

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

'Rasta' man’s 'ungodly' dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)

'Rasta' man’s romantic dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)