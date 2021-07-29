Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 1,068 Sample Size: 7,398 Positivity Rate: 14.4% Recoveries: 398 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 2,116,979 Total Confirmed Cases: 201,009 Total Recoveries: 188,222 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,910
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh