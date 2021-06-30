Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (29 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 719 Sample Size: 7,608 Positivity Rate: 9.5% Recoveries: 800 Recorded Deaths: 9 Cumulative Tests: 1,953,344 Total Confirmed Cases: 183,603 Total Recoveries: 125,388 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,621
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
