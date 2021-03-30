Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

CS Health, Senator Mutahi Kagwe; I am aware that the demand for oxygen across the country has placed a burden on manufacturers to prioritize life-saving medical gas manufacturing at the expense of other sectors that also need industrial gas. I thank these sectors for their understanding in accepting this requirement on manufacturers. At the same time, I urge manufacturers to improve their capacity to serve all the needs across the various sectors of our economy.

One of the critical components in the fight against this virus is the oxygen supply to our patients. As of today the number of patients admitted in hospitals has shot up to 1,270 in our various hospitals, while 4,620 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The numbers in the Intensive Care Unit have also gone up to 137 with 36 of them on ventilatory support & 91 on supplemental oxygen with another 10 on observation. 90 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 78 of them in general wards while 12 are in High dependency Unit.

Availability of oxygen remains low in public health facilities at 16%, and where available the supply is not optimal and lack the necessary distribution and delivery infrastructure. Aware that oxygen was going to be a critical factor in our Covid-19 response, we set up an oxygen task team from the deliberations of a COVID-19 taskforce committee meeting in the month of July last year. The objectives of the task team was among others to review the status of oxygen supply in the country particularly in designated COVID-19 national & county facilities. The was also mandated to identify & recommend suitable solutions to improve & secure supply of medical oxygen.