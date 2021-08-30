RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 August 2021)

New cases: 346 Sample size: 3,553 Positivity Rate: 9.7% Recoveries: 1,404 Recorded Deaths: 10

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,367,077 Total Confirmed cases: 235,298 Total Recoveries: 222,357 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,720

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

