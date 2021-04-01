Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

Nairobi, which has become the epicentre of this virus continues to lead with the number of cases that have been reported. By yesterday the County had recorded a total of 61,851 cases followed by Mombasa with 9,915 cases & Kiambu comes in third with 8,829 cases. Kajiado which is at number four has 3,863 cases while Wajir has the least number of Covid-19 cases at 92 followed by Tana River which has 106 cases and Mandera with 138 cases.

98 per cent (130,052) of the 132,635 confirmed cases, are all local transmissions. This is evidently clear that the virus is rapidly spreading in estates, villages, towns & wherever people are in most parts of country.

We are appealing to the people of Wajir county which has less than 100 cases to continue adhering strictly to the containment measures we have advised and all our people in other counties to equally adhere to the containment measures.

“We are here today to make a passionate appeal to you wherever you are and in whatever you do to please be considerate of yourself and those you love,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health.

As of yesterday, we had lost a total of 2,147 people from the disease. And the number keeps going up. Things therefore cannot be left the same.