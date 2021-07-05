Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 July 2021)

County distribution; Nairobi 64, Mombasa 31, Nandi 27, Siaya 22, Nakuru 21, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Homa Bay 10, Kericho 9, Kisumu 9, Bungoma 7, Narok 7, Embu 6, Kilifi 5, Migori 5, Kakamega 4, Lamu 4, Kiambu 4, Meru 2, Bomet 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kisii 1, Kitui 1 and Murang’a 1.

669 patients have recovered, 588 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 81 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 127,625 out of whom 92,289 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,336 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,675.

1,126 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,834 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care program.115 patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are under observation.

166 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

