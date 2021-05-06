Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 May 2021)

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 11 on diverse dates within the last one month and 9 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,825.

1,164 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,603 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 153 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. 26 patients are on observation. 119 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 111 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: A total of 900,459 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.Of these 524,720 are aged 58 years and above plus others, Health workers, 159,308, Teachers 140,354, while Security Officers 76,077.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files