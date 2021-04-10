Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

County distribution; *Nairobi 353, *Kiambu 67, *Uasin Gishu 65, *Mombasa 57, *Kericho 51, *Murang’a 50, *Machakos 49, *Nakuru 48, *Kakamega 34, *Kilifi 32, *Makueni 29, *Kajiado 29, *Kitui 29, *Nyandarua 26, *Kisumu 25, *Busia 22, *Bungoma 17, *Trans Nzoia 13 *Garissa 13, *Turkana 10, *Laikipia 10, *Vihiga 10, *Bomet 10, *Meru 9, *Baringo 7, *Nyeri 7, *Samburu 5, *Migori 3, *Kwale 2, *Lamu 2, *Siaya 2, *West Pokot 1, *Elgeyo Marakwet 1, *Embu 1, *Kirinyaga 1 and Narok 1.
RECOVERIES: *533 patients have recovered, 297 from health facilities, & 236 from Home Based and Isolation Care. *Total recoveries now stand at 98,183.
DEATHS: *17 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with all of them having occurred in the last one month. *Cumulative fatalities are now at 2,309.