Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

New deaths by age; *0-9 years (0), *10-19 years (0), *20-29 (0), *30-39 years (3), *40-49 years (1), *50-59 years (2), *60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age; *0-9 years (45), *10-19 years (17), *20-29 (94), *30-39 years (208), *40-49 years (323), *50-59 years (522), *60 years and above (1,100).

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: *1,605 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide *4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. *236 patients are in the ICU, 45 on ventilatory support & 159 on supplemental oxygen. *32 patients are on observation. *259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: As of 8th April, 422,021 people have been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine: *110,523 are Health Workers, *34,150 Security Officers, *59,906 Teachers & *217,442 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.