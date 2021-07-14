Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (July 14, 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 480 Sample Size: 5,120 Positivity Rate: 9.4% Recoveries: 148 Recorded Deaths: 5 Cumulative Tests: 2,028,927 Total Confirmed Cases: 190,183 Total Recoveries: 180,080 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,737
