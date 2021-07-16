Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (July 16, 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 692 Sample Size: 6,883 Positivity Rate: 10.1% Recoveries: 123 Recorded Deaths: 8 Cumulative Tests: 2,043,355 Total Confirmed Cases: 191,712 Total Recoveries: 180,543 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,754
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh