Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (July 16, 2021)

New Cases: 692 Sample Size: 6,883 Positivity Rate: 10.1% Recoveries: 123 Recorded Deaths: 8 Cumulative Tests: 2,043,355 Total Confirmed Cases: 191,712 Total Recoveries: 180,543 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,754

Ministry of Health, Kenya
