Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (July 19, 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New cases: 431 Sample size: 5,281 Positivity rate: 8.2% Recoveries: 595 Recorded Deaths: 8 Cumulative tests: 2,059,193 Total Confirmed cases: 193,189 Total Recoveries: 182,921 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,783
