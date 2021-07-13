Coronavirus - Kenya: Update on COVID-19 in the Country and Response Measures, as at July 13, 2021

In terms of Sub Country distribution ; the 189 cases in Nairobi are from Langata (21), Embakasi West, Kasarani, Kibra and Roysambu (15) cases each, Ruaraka (14), Embakasi East (13), Makadara (12), Dagoretti North and Starehe (11) cases each, Embakasi Central (10), Embakasi North (9), Kamukunij (7), Dagoretti South and Mathare (6) cases each, Westland (5), Embakasi South (4). In Kisumu the 133 cases are from Kisumu Central (59), Kisumu East (20), Nyando (14), Nyakach (13), Seme (11), Kisumu West and Muhoroni (8) cases each.

In Laikipia all the 104 cases are from Lakipia West. In Uasin Gishu the 45 cases are from Ainabkoi (37), Kesses and Turbo (4) cases each. In Nakuru the 35 cases are from Naivasha and Nakuru West (8) cases each, Nakuru East (7), Rongai (4), Molo and Njoro (3) cases each, Gilgil (2). In Mombasa the 35 cases are from Mvita (17), Kisauni (8), Jomvu (5), Likoni and Nyali (2) cases each Changamwe (1).

In Kiambu the 27 cases are from Ruiru (13), Gatundu South (6), Juja (4), Kiambaa (3), Kikuyu (1). In Kitui the 23 cases are from Kitui West (16), Kitui Central, Kitui South and Mwingi West (2) cases each, Kitui Rural (1). In Garissa the 20 cases are from Dadaab (15), Garissa Town (5). In Kilifi the 18 cases are from Kilifi North and Malindi (5) each cases each, Kaloleli and Magarini (4) cases each.

In Busia the 18 cases are from Teso North (9), Matayos (7), Bunyala and Teso South (1) case each. In Siaya the 14 cases are from Alego Usonga (5), Ugenya (3), Gem and Rarieda (2) cases each, Bondo and Ugunja (1) cases each. In Taita Taveta the 14 cases are from Voi (13) and Wundanyi (1).

In Murang’a the 8 cases are from Kiharu and Murang’a South (2) cases each, Gatanga, Kandara, Kangema and Kigumo (1) case each. In Machakos , the 8 cases are from Machakos Town and Matungulu (3) cases each, Athi River and Kalama (1) case each. In Isiolo all the 7 cases are from the Isiolo Town. In Vihiga the 7 cases are from Vihiga (4), Hamisi (2). Luanda (1).

In Kirinyaga the 6 cases are from Kirinyaga Central and Kirinyaga East (3) cases each. In Makueni all the 6 cases are from Makueni. In Kisil the 6 cases are from Kitutu Chache North (2), Bobasi, Kitutu Chache South, Nyaribari Chache and South Mugirango (1) case each. In Kwale the 6 cases are from Kinango. In Bungoma the 5 cases are from Kanduyi (4), Bumula (1). In Kericho the 5 cases are from Ainamoi (2), Belgut, Bureti, Sigowet/Soin (1) case each. In Nyamira the 5 cases are from Manga (3), Masaba North and Nyamira North (1) case each.

The 2 cases in Embu are from Manyatta and Mbeere South (1) case each, the 2 cases in Homa Bay are from Mbita and Ranchuonyo South (1) case each, the 2 cases on Kajiado are from Kajiado North, the 2 cases in Kakamega are from Lurambi and Shinyalu (1) case each, the 2 cases in Narok are from Narok North and the 2 cases in Nyandarua are from Ndaragwa and Oljororook (1) case each.

The case in Nyeri is from Kieni West, the case in Baringo is from Koibatek, the case in Bomet is from Konoin, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Marakwet West and the case in Meru is from Imenti North.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (24), 10-19 years (142), 20-29 (98), 30-39 (152), 40-49 (120), 50-59 (92) 60 years and above (133),

Today 71 patients have recovered from the disease with 45 from Home-Based Isolation and Care, whole 26 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 180, 624 out of whom 143,737 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,887 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the disease. All of them are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in April and June 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,732 . Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 year (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (3). 60 years and above (4).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years ( 56), 10-19 years (26), 20-29 years (121), 30-39 year (307), 40-49 years (444), 50-59 years (754). 60 years and above (2,024).

A total of 1,607 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,359 are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 123 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 196 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION : As of today, a total of 1,550,389 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first does are 1,028,669 while second doses are 521,720. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 50.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%. The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows:

Aged 58 years and above 161,165, Others 147,765, Health Workers 99,289, Teachers 72,294 , while Security Officers are at 41,207.