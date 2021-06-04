RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (03 June 2021)

New Cases: 5 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,365 Active Cases: 336 Total Recovered: 32,641 (12 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 12 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 247,737 (433 New) Total Deaths: 1,156 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: 357,650 (635 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
