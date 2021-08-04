Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 675 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 54,178 Active Cases: 12,376 Total Recovered: 39,841 (794 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 400 (73 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 50 Total Test Conducted: 347,411 (2,949 New) Total Deaths: 1,729 (29 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 456,126 (363 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 142,282 (183 New)
