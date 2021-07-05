RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 July 2021)

New Cases: 106 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 36,926 Active Cases: 2,160 Total Recovered: 33,326 (28 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 98 (25 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 13 Total Tests Conducted: 273,402 (799 New) Total Deaths: 1,208 (3 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,242 (0 New). Second Dose 43,165 (0 New)

