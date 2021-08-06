Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 503 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 55, 218 Active Cases: 12,499 Total Recovered: 40,711 (261 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 381 (54 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 55 Total Test Conducted: 352,718 (2,426 New) Total Deaths: 1,776 (28 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 463,236 (0 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 158,982 (0 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
