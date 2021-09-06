RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 September 2021)

New Cases: 31 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 60,852 Active Cases: 9,029 Total Recovered: 49,374 (199 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 96 (8 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 15 Total Test Conducted: 391,691 (687 New) Total Deaths: 2,217 (7New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 479, 104 (4New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 218,720 (261New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 213,468 (680 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 432,188 (941 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

