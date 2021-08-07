Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (07 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 481 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 55,699 Active Cases: 12,589 Total Recovered: 41,073 (362 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 381 (56 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 43 Total Test Conducted: 354,875 (2,157 New) Total Deaths: 1,805 (29 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 463,236 (0 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 158,982 (0 New)
