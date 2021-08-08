Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (08 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 221 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 55,920 Active Cases: 12,705 Total Recovered: 41,155 (82 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 360 (48 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 29 Total Test Conducted: 356,144 (1,269 New) Total Deaths: 1,828 (23 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 463,848 (0 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 159,229 (0 New)
