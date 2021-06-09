RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (09 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 22 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,432 Active Cases: 340 Total Recovered: 32,702 (16 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 8 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 250,872 (479 New) Total Deaths: 1,158 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 365,256 (1,328 New). Second Dose 2,100 (1,337 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)