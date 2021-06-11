Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (10 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 18 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,447 Active Cases: 351 Total Recovered: 32,706 (4 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 9 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 251,427 (555 New) Total Deaths: 1,158 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 366,198 (942 New). Second Dose 3,476 (1,376 New)
