RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 321 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 57,273 Active Cases: 12,923 Total Recovered: 42,199 (296 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 317 (52 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 48 Total Test Conducted: 363,978 (1,895 New) Total Deaths: 1,919 (24 New) Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 60,020 (27,232 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 219,249 (27,232)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17