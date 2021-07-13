RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (13 July 2021)

New Cases: 514 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 39,932 Active Cases: 4,436 Total Recovered: 34,000(79New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 181(55New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 23 Total Tests Conducted: 287,655(2,101 New) Total Deaths: 1,264(8New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,242 (0 New). Second Dose 43,165 (0 New)

