Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
New Cases: 52 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,832 Active Cases: 585 Total Recovered: 32,847 (23 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 29 (11 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 257,172 (590 New) Total Deaths: 1,168 (2 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 383,273 (2,576 New). Second Dose 37,412 (4,148 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh