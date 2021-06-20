RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 June 2021)

New Cases: 52 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,832 Active Cases: 585 Total Recovered: 32,847 (23 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 29 (11 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 257,172 (590 New) Total Deaths: 1,168 (2 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 383,273 (2,576 New). Second Dose 37,412 (4,148 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

