Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (22 June 2021)

New Cases: 82 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,996 Active Cases: 682 Total Recovered: 32,909 (18 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 28 (5 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 2 Total Tests Conducted: 259,063 (830 New) Total Deaths: 1,173 (2 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 384,406 (680 New). Second Dose 40,645 (1,863 New)

