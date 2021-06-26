Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 169 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,388 Active Cases: 981 Total Recovered: 32,996 (22 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 36 (10 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 10 Total Tests Conducted: 262,827 (1,654 New) Total Deaths: 1,179 (1 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,114 (67 New). Second Dose 42,616 (223 New)
