Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (26 September 2021)

New Cases: 12 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,509 Active Cases: 4,408 Total Recovered: 54,593 (119New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 40 (7New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 5 Total Test Conducted: 406,996 (630New) Total Deaths: 2,276(3New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 540, 878(6,056New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 248,934 (1,445 New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 240,265(362 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 489,199 (755 New)

