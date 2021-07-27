RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (27 July 2021)

New Cases: 743 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 49,752 Active Cases: 11,102 Total Recovered: 36,878 (256 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 382 (61 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 27 Total Test Conducted: 326,809 (2,957 New) Total Deaths: 1,540 (27 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Total Vaccinated First Dose: 390,738 (5,405 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 57,670 (14,594 New)

