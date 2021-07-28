RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (28 July 2021)

New cases: 629 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 50,381 Active Cases: 11,392 Total Recovered: 37,196 (318 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 395 (54 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 38 Total Test Conducted: 330,033 (3,244 New) Total Deaths: 1,561 (21 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 410,724 (25,391 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 93,471 (50,395 New)

