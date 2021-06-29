RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (28 June 2021)

New Cases: 80 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,709 Active Cases: 1,215 Total Recovered: 33,075 (44 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 46 (6 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 2 Total Tests Conducted: 265,692 (882 New) Total Deaths: 1,187 (5 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,242 (6 New). Second Dose 43,165 (10 New)

