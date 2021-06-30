RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (29 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 188 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,897 Active Cases: 1,339 Total Recovered: 33,132 (57 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 54 (16 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 5 Total Tests Conducted: 266,867 (1,175 New) Total Deaths: 1,194 (7 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,242 (0 New). Second Dose 43,165 (0 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV