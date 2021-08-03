Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (3 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New cases: 516 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 53,503 Active Cases: 12,524 Total Recovered: 39,047 (620 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 388 (60 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 42 Total Test Conducted: 344,462 (2,694 New) Total Deaths: 1,700 (15 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 455,763 (556 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 142,099 (1,771 New)
