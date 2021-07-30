Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (30 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New cases: 668 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 51,809 Active Cases: 12,270 Total Recovered: 37,693 (202 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 393 (63 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 53 Total Test Conducted: 336,482 (3,250 New) Total Deaths: 1,614 (26 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 447,525 (21,262 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 133,032 (23,685 New)
