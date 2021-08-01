Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 July 2021)

Total Recovered: 38,005 (312 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (58 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 36
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 538 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,347 Active Cases: 12,475
Total Recovered: 38,005 (312 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (58 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 36
Total Test Conducted: 339,084 (2,592 New) Total Deaths: 1,635 (21 New)
Total Vaccinated First Dose: 453,729 (6,704 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 138,134 (5,102 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh