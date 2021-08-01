RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 538 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,347 Active Cases: 12,475

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Total Recovered: 38,005 (312 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (58 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 36

Recommended articles

Total Test Conducted: 339,084 (2,592 New) Total Deaths: 1,635 (21 New)

Total Vaccinated First Dose: 453,729 (6,704 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 138,134 (5,102 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex