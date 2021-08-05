Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (5 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 537 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 54,715 Active Cases: 12,285 Total Recovered: 40,450 (609 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 398 (58 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 48 Total Test Conducted: 350,292 (2,881 New) Total Deaths: 1,748 (19 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 463,236 (7,110 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 158,982 (16,700 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh