Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (9 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 215 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 56,135 Active Cases: 12,739 Total Recovered: 41,314 (159 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 337 (32 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 26 Total Test Conducted: 357,258 (1,114 New) Total Deaths: 1,850 (22 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 463,848 (0 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 159,229 (0 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh