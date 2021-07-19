Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily info Update (July 19, 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New cases: 347 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 43,817 Active Cases: 7,146 Total Recovered: 35,087 Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 308 New Discharges from Treatment Units: 20 Total Test Conducted: 302,784 Total Deaths: 1,352 Total Vaccinated First Dose: 385,242 Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 43,165
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
