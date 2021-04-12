RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

New cases: 22 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,827 Active cases: 1,086 Total recovered: 31,479 (119 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 19 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 5 Total tests conducted: 223,964 (585 new) Total deaths: 1,128 (1 new) Total vaccinated to date: 209,353 (4,995 new)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

