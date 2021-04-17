Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,919 cases including 1,136 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.35%). Of these cases, 2,133 are imported infections and 31,786 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,717 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.5%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 932. There was one new admission in the treatment units while five cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 15 active cases are hospitalised: seven each in Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one in Kasungu Districts. On testingin 24 hours, 399 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 101 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total (24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 4.3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 3.9%. Cumulatively, 226,302 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 251,368 doses have been administered in the country with 4,452 being administered in 24 hours.
