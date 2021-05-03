Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (2 May 2021)

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,096 cases including 1,148 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,162 are imported infections and 31,934 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 32,069 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 94.1%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 745. There were no new admissions in the treatment units while no cases were discharged. A total of seven active cases are hospitalised: four in Lilongwe, two in Blantyre, and one in Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 129 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 22 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 0.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.1%. Cumulatively, 233,278 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 302,206 doses have been administered in the country with 1,440 being administered in 24 hours.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa