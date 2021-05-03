Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (2 May 2021)

The COVID-19 data in our country shows that most of the cases (>80%) have mild or nosymptoms at all and these are advised to self-isolate at home. The same data indicates that we still have over 700 active cases and these can potentially transmit the infection if measures are not adhered to. It is important that those that have been confirmed positive and are isolating at home must strictly follow the isolation rules in order not to transmit the disease to others within the household and other community members. Those that are contacts of the confirmed cases should be on quarantine. This is very important as it will help to reduce and stop the human to human transmission of the virus. When taking care of a COVID-19 patient at home, there is need to strictly observe infection prevention and control practices. I would like to share some guidance to help those people that have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and are on self-isolation at home; • Separate yourself from other people in your home, in a well-ventilated bedroom. Your family should not stay or sleep in the same room as you. • Use a separate bathroom. If you must share a bathroom, clean with householddisinfectant or soap after every use. • Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often. • Do not share utensils (plates, spoons, cups) with other family members during isolation. • Stay at least 1 metre away from other people in the home. • Wear medical facemasks properly to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.The mask should be changed daily and whenever wet or dirty from secretions. • Cough or sneeze into the fold of your elbow. Alternatively, cover your mouthand nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of tissue in a dedicatedbin. This should be followed by hand hygiene • Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer. • It is encouraged that where practical, select a household member without underlyingconditions to take care of the patient. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.