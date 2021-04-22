Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (21 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New cases: 7 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,975 Active cases: 842 Total recovered: 31,852 (42 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 12 (1 new) New discharges from treatment units: 1 Total tests conducted: 228,399 (443 new) Total deaths: 1,142 (0 new) Total vaccinated to date: 263,931 (3,317 new)
