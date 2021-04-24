Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

Malawi has recorded 33,997 cases including 1,146 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,138 are imported infections and 31,859 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,876 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.8%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 841. There was two new admissions in the treatment units while two cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 11 active cases are hospitalised: five each in Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one in Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 472 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 231 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the totaltranslates to a positivity rate of 1.7% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.6%. Cumulatively, 229,438 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 270,940 doses have been administered in the country with 3,647 being administered in 24 hours.
