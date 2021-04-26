Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (25 April 2021)

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,016 cases including 1,147 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,139 are imported infections and 31,877 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,908 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.8%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 827. There were no new admissions in the treatment units while four cases were discharged. A total of six active cases are hospitalised: four in Blantyre, and one each in Lilongwe and Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 337 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 130 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivityrate of 1.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.3%.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa