Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (28 April 2021)

New cases: 5 Cumulative confirmed cases: 34,052 Active cases: 799 Total recovered: 31,972 (19 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 8 (0 new) New discharges from treatment units: 1 Total tests conducted: 231,473 (338 new) Total deaths: 1,147 (0 new) Total vaccinated to date: 285,824 (4,775 new)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
