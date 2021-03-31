RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

New cases: 20 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,525 Active cases: 2,119 Total recovered: 30,156 (118 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 25 (3 new) New discharges from treatment units: 7 Total tests conducted: 218,032 (628 new) Total deaths: 1,116 (2 new) Total vaccinated to date: 123,097 (11,469 new)

