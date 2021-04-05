RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (4 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 14 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,661 Active cases: 1,718 Total recovered: 30,686 (93 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 23 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 4 Total tests conducted: 220,384 (210 new) Total deaths: 1,123 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 159,574 (1,993 new)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]