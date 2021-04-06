Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
New cases: 12 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,673 Active cases: 1,658 Total recovered: 30,757 (71 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 24 (4 new) New discharges from treatment units: 3 Total tests conducted: 220,629 (245 new) Total deaths: 1,124 (1 new) Total vaccinated to date: 160,445 (871 new)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
