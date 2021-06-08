RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (7 June 2021)

New Cases: 13 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,403 Active Cases: 339 Total Recovered: 32,675 (8 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 10 (0 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 249,520 (534 New) Total Deaths: 1,157 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 359,165 (176 New). Second Dose 19 (0 New)

