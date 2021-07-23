Coronavirus - Namibia: United States Donates Electronic High-Tech Equipment to Support Namibia's COVID-19 Vaccination Program

In addition to the computer equipment, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also funded the production of 5,000 registers, 100,000 forms and 750,000 vaccination cards, as well as 11 district level trainings for over 500 health ministry staff. The combined value of this support from the American people is US$675,000 (approximately N$9.6 million).
The United States recognizes that COVID-19 is a global challenge requiring a global response. The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized defeating COVID-19 through multilateral approaches to stop the global pandemic, increasing vaccine production and global access, strengthening supply chains, hastening economic recovery, and preparing for future pandemics.
To date, the United States government has provided N$100 million in support of Namibia’s COVID-19 response.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Namibia.